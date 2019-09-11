Reviewing Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE)’s and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s results

Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.39 N/A 0.30 36.11 Enel Americas S.A. 8 0.89 N/A 1.02 8.13

In table 1 we can see Spark Energy Inc. and Enel Americas S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enel Americas S.A. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Energy Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Spark Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Enel Americas S.A., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spark Energy Inc. and Enel Americas S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 0.8% Enel Americas S.A. 0.00% 18.1% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Spark Energy Inc. is 140.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.4 beta. Competitively, Enel Americas S.A.’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Spark Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Enel Americas S.A. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Spark Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enel Americas S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Spark Energy Inc. and Enel Americas S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Enel Americas S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Energy Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 0.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark Energy Inc. and Enel Americas S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 9.7%. Spark Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.7%. Competitively, 62% are Enel Americas S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24% Enel Americas S.A. -1.55% -5.28% -4.29% -18.48% -5.82% -7.51%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Enel Americas S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spark Energy Inc. beats Enel Americas S.A. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.