Reviewing Spark Energy Inc. (SPKEP)’s and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s results

Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 25 0.00 11.39M 0.19 130.26 OGE Energy Corp. 44 6.30 199.42M 2.08 20.64

Demonstrates Spark Energy Inc. and OGE Energy Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. OGE Energy Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Spark Energy Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 45,890,410.96% 0% 0% OGE Energy Corp. 457,595,227.17% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spark Energy Inc. and OGE Energy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OGE Energy Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

On the other hand, OGE Energy Corp.’s potential downside is -2.49% and its consensus price target is $44.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spark Energy Inc. and OGE Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.16% and 71.5% respectively. Competitively, 0.2% are OGE Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78% OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc. has stronger performance than OGE Energy Corp.

Summary

OGE Energy Corp. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Spark Energy Inc.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.