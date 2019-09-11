Reviewing Spark Energy Inc. (SPKEP)’s and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s results

Both Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 0.19 130.26 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 42 1.68 N/A 1.81 24.74

Table 1 highlights Spark Energy Inc. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Spark Energy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Spark Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spark Energy Inc. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

Spark Energy Inc. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is $38, which is potential -14.30% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spark Energy Inc. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.16% and 54.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats Spark Energy Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.