Reviewing Spark Energy Inc. (SPKEP)’s and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)’s results

Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.40 N/A 0.19 130.26 Ameren Corporation 73 3.24 N/A 3.47 21.79

Table 1 highlights Spark Energy Inc. and Ameren Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ameren Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Spark Energy Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameren Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Energy Inc. and Ameren Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameren Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Ameren Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $76 consensus price target and a 0.52% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.16% of Spark Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.8% of Ameren Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Ameren Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78% Ameren Corporation -0.97% 0.64% 4.78% 11.41% 23.23% 16.04%

For the past year Spark Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Ameren Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ameren Corporation beats Spark Energy Inc.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.