Reviewing SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)’s and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s results

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.06 N/A -0.08 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 59 1.40 N/A 2.79 22.04

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -2.2% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 55.8% 9%

Risk and Volatility

SPAR Group Inc. has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TriNet Group Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

SPAR Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, TriNet Group Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. SPAR Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, TriNet Group Inc.’s potential downside is -15.99% and its consensus target price is $60.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of SPAR Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of TriNet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 57.9% of SPAR Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, TriNet Group Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. -0.99% 1.82% 11.17% -25.65% -46.78% 25% TriNet Group Inc. -1.92% -1.38% 26.11% 32.22% 16.64% 46.34%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc. was less bullish than TriNet Group Inc.

TriNet Group Inc. beats SPAR Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.