Reviewing SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)’s and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s results

Since SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.05 0.00 TransUnion 70 6.32 N/A 1.61 51.45

In table 1 we can see SPAR Group Inc. and TransUnion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

SPAR Group Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TransUnion’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SPAR Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival TransUnion is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. TransUnion is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SPAR Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SPAR Group Inc. and TransUnion’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

TransUnion on the other hand boasts of a $84.33 consensus price target and a 0.35% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.1% of SPAR Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of TransUnion are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% are SPAR Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are TransUnion’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TransUnion.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors TransUnion beats SPAR Group Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.