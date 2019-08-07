Reviewing SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)’s and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s results

Both SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.06 N/A -0.05 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 62 2.37 N/A 1.38 49.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SPAR Group Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPAR Group Inc. Its rival ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ExlService Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPAR Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SPAR Group Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

ExlService Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67.67 consensus price target and a 2.61% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.1% of SPAR Group Inc. shares and 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares. About 57.4% of SPAR Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors SPAR Group Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.