Reviewing SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)’s and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ)’s results

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.07 N/A -0.05 0.00 Aquantia Corp. 11 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SPAR Group Inc. and Aquantia Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5% Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9%

Liquidity

SPAR Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Aquantia Corp.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Aquantia Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPAR Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SPAR Group Inc. and Aquantia Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.1% and 66.2%. Insiders held 57.4% of SPAR Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Aquantia Corp. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55% Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aquantia Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aquantia Corp. beats SPAR Group Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.