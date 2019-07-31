Reviewing SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)’s and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s results

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SPAR Group Inc.
|1
|0.07
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Acacia Research Corporation
|3
|1.93
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SPAR Group Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SPAR Group Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SPAR Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.8%
|-2.2%
|Acacia Research Corporation
|0.00%
|-47.3%
|-41.5%
Volatility & Risk
SPAR Group Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Acacia Research Corporation has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of SPAR Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Acacia Research Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Acacia Research Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SPAR Group Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
SPAR Group Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 61.3%. Insiders owned 57.9% of SPAR Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acacia Research Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SPAR Group Inc.
|-0.99%
|1.82%
|11.17%
|-25.65%
|-46.78%
|25%
|Acacia Research Corporation
|0.32%
|0.32%
|-1.25%
|-1.56%
|-17.11%
|5.7%
For the past year SPAR Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acacia Research Corporation.
Summary
SPAR Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acacia Research Corporation.
SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.
