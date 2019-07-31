Reviewing SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)’s and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s results

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.07 N/A -0.08 0.00 Acacia Research Corporation 3 1.93 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SPAR Group Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SPAR Group Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -2.2% Acacia Research Corporation 0.00% -47.3% -41.5%

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Acacia Research Corporation has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SPAR Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Acacia Research Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Acacia Research Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SPAR Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SPAR Group Inc. and Acacia Research Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 61.3%. Insiders owned 57.9% of SPAR Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acacia Research Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. -0.99% 1.82% 11.17% -25.65% -46.78% 25% Acacia Research Corporation 0.32% 0.32% -1.25% -1.56% -17.11% 5.7%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acacia Research Corporation.

Summary

SPAR Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acacia Research Corporation.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.