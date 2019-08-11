Reviewing S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)’s and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP)’s results

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 217 9.93 N/A 7.45 32.86 Worldpay Inc. 113 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61

In table 1 we can see S&P Global Inc. and Worldpay Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Worldpay Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than S&P Global Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. S&P Global Inc. is currently more affordable than Worldpay Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

S&P Global Inc. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Worldpay Inc. has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

S&P Global Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Worldpay Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. S&P Global Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown S&P Global Inc. and Worldpay Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Worldpay Inc. 0 5 5 2.50

S&P Global Inc.’s consensus price target is $261.43, while its potential upside is 2.05%. Competitively the consensus price target of Worldpay Inc. is $116.7, which is potential -13.56% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that S&P Global Inc. seems more appealing than Worldpay Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.9% of S&P Global Inc. shares and 95.7% of Worldpay Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Worldpay Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63%

For the past year S&P Global Inc. was less bullish than Worldpay Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats Worldpay Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.