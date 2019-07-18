Reviewing S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)’s and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s results

Since S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 208 9.45 N/A 7.45 28.40 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.06 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for S&P Global Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has S&P Global Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

S&P Global Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. From a competition point of view, SPAR Group Inc. has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

S&P Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, SPAR Group Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. SPAR Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for S&P Global Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of S&P Global Inc. is $248, with potential upside of 3.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

S&P Global Inc. and SPAR Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 6.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 57.9% of SPAR Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. -1.4% -2.19% 7.37% 13.66% 6.35% 24.59% SPAR Group Inc. -0.99% 1.82% 11.17% -25.65% -46.78% 25%

For the past year S&P Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than SPAR Group Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors SPAR Group Inc.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.