Reviewing S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)’s and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s results

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 224 9.97 N/A 7.45 32.86 Shutterstock Inc. 41 1.87 N/A 0.84 45.95

Table 1 demonstrates S&P Global Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Shutterstock Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to S&P Global Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. S&P Global Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Shutterstock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has S&P Global Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

S&P Global Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Shutterstock Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

S&P Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Shutterstock Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for S&P Global Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Shutterstock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

S&P Global Inc.’s upside potential is 1.07% at a $261.43 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both S&P Global Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.9% and 60.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of S&P Global Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55%

For the past year S&P Global Inc. was more bullish than Shutterstock Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats Shutterstock Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.