Reviewing S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)’s and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s results

We are comparing S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 221 10.20 N/A 7.45 32.86 Quad/Graphics Inc. 11 0.11 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for S&P Global Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

S&P Global Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Competitively, Quad/Graphics Inc. is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

S&P Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Quad/Graphics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. S&P Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered S&P Global Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Quad/Graphics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

S&P Global Inc.’s downside potential is -0.72% at a $261.43 average price target. Quad/Graphics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 226.09% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Quad/Graphics Inc. looks more robust than S&P Global Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.9% of S&P Global Inc. shares and 83.4% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% are Quad/Graphics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2%

For the past year S&P Global Inc. had bullish trend while Quad/Graphics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors S&P Global Inc. beats Quad/Graphics Inc.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.