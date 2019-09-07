Reviewing S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)’s and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s results

We are comparing S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 226 10.19 N/A 7.45 32.86 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -1.56 0.00

Demonstrates S&P Global Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has S&P Global Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that S&P Global Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of S&P Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for S&P Global Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

S&P Global Inc.’s downside potential is -2.36% at a $261.43 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.9% of S&P Global Inc. shares and 57.2% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65%

For the past year S&P Global Inc. has 44.14% stronger performance while Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has -13.65% weaker performance.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.