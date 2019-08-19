Reviewing S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)’s and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s results

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 219 9.94 N/A 7.45 32.86 Cardtronics plc 31 0.92 N/A 0.22 128.87

Table 1 demonstrates S&P Global Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cardtronics plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to S&P Global Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. S&P Global Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Cardtronics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us S&P Global Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

S&P Global Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cardtronics plc’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of S&P Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Cardtronics plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. S&P Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for S&P Global Inc. and Cardtronics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

S&P Global Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.85% and an $261.43 average target price. On the other hand, Cardtronics plc’s potential upside is 44.50% and its average target price is $39. Based on the results shown earlier, Cardtronics plc is looking more favorable than S&P Global Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

S&P Global Inc. and Cardtronics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 0%. About 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Cardtronics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year S&P Global Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors S&P Global Inc. beats Cardtronics plc.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.