Reviewing S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)’s and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s results

As Business Services businesses, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 212 9.61 N/A 7.45 28.40 Blink Charging Co. 3 26.16 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of S&P Global Inc. and Blink Charging Co.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% Blink Charging Co. 0.00% -194.6% -128.8%

Volatility and Risk

S&P Global Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Blink Charging Co. has beta of 3.44 which is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

S&P Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Blink Charging Co.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Blink Charging Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

S&P Global Inc. and Blink Charging Co. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Blink Charging Co. 0 0 0 0.00

S&P Global Inc.’s consensus target price is $248, while its potential upside is 1.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.6% of S&P Global Inc. shares and 12.6% of Blink Charging Co. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of S&P Global Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10.5% are Blink Charging Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. -1.4% -2.19% 7.37% 13.66% 6.35% 24.59% Blink Charging Co. -7.02% -10.32% 12.1% 16.32% -51.65% 61.63%

For the past year S&P Global Inc. has weaker performance than Blink Charging Co.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Blink Charging Co.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.