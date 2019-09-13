Reviewing Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s results

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 3 0.31 N/A 1.68 1.31 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.34 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Southwestern Energy Company and U.S. Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Southwestern Energy Company and U.S. Energy Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1 beta means Southwestern Energy Company’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp.’s beta is 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Southwestern Energy Company are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, U.S. Energy Corp. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Southwestern Energy Company and U.S. Energy Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 1 0 2.50 U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$1.95 is Southwestern Energy Company’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -8.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Southwestern Energy Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company’s stock price has bigger decline than U.S. Energy Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Southwestern Energy Company beats U.S. Energy Corp.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.