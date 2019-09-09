Reviewing Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s results

Both Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 3 0.32 N/A 1.68 1.31 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.41 N/A 0.46 4.12

Table 1 demonstrates Southwestern Energy Company and SandRidge Permian Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy Company. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Southwestern Energy Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SandRidge Permian Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Southwestern Energy Company and SandRidge Permian Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Risk and Volatility

Southwestern Energy Company has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SandRidge Permian Trust’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Southwestern Energy Company and SandRidge Permian Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 1 0 2.50 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -13.14% for Southwestern Energy Company with consensus target price of $1.95.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust are owned by institutional investors. Southwestern Energy Company’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company had bearish trend while SandRidge Permian Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Southwestern Energy Company beats SandRidge Permian Trust.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.