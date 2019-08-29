Reviewing Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s results

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.23 N/A 1.68 1.31 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 144 2.17 N/A 6.71 20.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Southwestern Energy Company and Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Pioneer Natural Resources Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy Company. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Southwestern Energy Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1 shows that Southwestern Energy Company is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Southwestern Energy Company are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Pioneer Natural Resources Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

Southwestern Energy Company and Pioneer Natural Resources Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 1 4 2.80

The average target price of Southwestern Energy Company is $4.64, with potential upside of 176.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company on the other hand boasts of a $178.8 average target price and a 48.03% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Southwestern Energy Company is looking more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares and 90.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company has -35.48% weaker performance while Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats Southwestern Energy Company on 10 of the 12 factors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.