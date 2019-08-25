Reviewing Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.23 N/A 1.68 1.31 National Fuel Gas Company 56 2.33 N/A 3.38 14.13

In table 1 we can see Southwestern Energy Company and National Fuel Gas Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Fuel Gas Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy Company. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Southwestern Energy Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Southwestern Energy Company and National Fuel Gas Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% National Fuel Gas Company 0.00% 14.7% 4.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1 beta indicates that Southwestern Energy Company is 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. National Fuel Gas Company’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Southwestern Energy Company is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, National Fuel Gas Company has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. National Fuel Gas Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Southwestern Energy Company and National Fuel Gas Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20 National Fuel Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00

$4.64 is Southwestern Energy Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 174.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares and 75.7% of National Fuel Gas Company shares. About 0.4% of Southwestern Energy Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of National Fuel Gas Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% National Fuel Gas Company -0.44% -10.13% -18.92% -16.57% -10.2% -6.72%

For the past year National Fuel Gas Company has weaker performance than Southwestern Energy Company

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors Southwestern Energy Company.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.