Reviewing Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s results

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 3 0.29 N/A 1.68 1.31 Earthstone Energy Inc. 6 1.33 N/A 0.70 6.29

Demonstrates Southwestern Energy Company and Earthstone Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Earthstone Energy Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Southwestern Energy Company. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Southwestern Energy Company has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Southwestern Energy Company and Earthstone Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% Earthstone Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy Company is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1 beta. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

Southwestern Energy Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Southwestern Energy Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Earthstone Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Southwestern Energy Company and Earthstone Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 0 2.67 Earthstone Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2.05 is Southwestern Energy Company’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Southwestern Energy Company and Earthstone Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47.5%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Southwestern Energy Company shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% Earthstone Energy Inc. -6.81% -29.35% -30.37% -29.7% -54.61% -3.1%

For the past year Earthstone Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Southwestern Energy Company

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.