Reviewing Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s results

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.41 N/A 1.68 2.45 Diamondback Energy Inc. 102 6.80 N/A 6.36 17.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Southwestern Energy Company and Diamondback Energy Inc. Diamondback Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy Company. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Southwestern Energy Company has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that Southwestern Energy Company is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Diamondback Energy Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Southwestern Energy Company. Its rival Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Southwestern Energy Company and Diamondback Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20 Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Southwestern Energy Company has an average price target of $5.33, and a 87.02% upside potential. Meanwhile, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $151.44, while its potential upside is 43.95%. The results provided earlier shows that Southwestern Energy Company appears more favorable than Diamondback Energy Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 0.3% of Southwestern Energy Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -0.49% -10.09% 1.23% -28.7% -7.24% 20.23% Diamondback Energy Inc. 3.03% 2.93% 7.96% -4.21% -12.22% 17.65%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company has stronger performance than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats Southwestern Energy Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.