Reviewing Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)’s and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s results

Since Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 3 0.23 N/A 1.68 1.31 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.46 N/A 7.14 3.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Southwestern Energy Company and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Southwestern Energy Company’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1 beta means Southwestern Energy Company’s volatility is 0.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Southwestern Energy Company. Its rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Southwestern Energy Company and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 0 2.75 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Southwestern Energy Company’s upside potential is 142.68% at a $3.98 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company had bearish trend while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Southwestern Energy Company on 10 of the 11 factors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.