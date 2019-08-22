Reviewing Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (SGB)’s and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)’s results

Both Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.26 N/A 1.88 10.89 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 2.63 N/A 2.28 11.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Competitively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.7% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares and 33.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3%

For the past year Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. beats Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.