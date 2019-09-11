Reviewing Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (SGB)’s and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)’s results

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) and First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89 First United Corporation 19 2.61 N/A 1.60 13.33

Demonstrates Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and First United Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First United Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than First United Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9% First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.31 beta means Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s volatility is 69.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, First United Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and First United Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.7% and 41.2%. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of First United Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08% First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73%

For the past year Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has weaker performance than First United Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation beats First United Corporation.