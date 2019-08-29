Reviewing Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (SGB)’s and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)’s results

This is a contrast between Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.23 N/A 1.88 10.89 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.82 N/A 1.40 12.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and Colony Bankcorp Inc. Colony Bankcorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.7% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares and 14.9% of Colony Bankcorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.5% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Colony Bankcorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73%

For the past year Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp Inc. beats Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.