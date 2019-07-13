Reviewing Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI)’s and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)’s results

Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.31 N/A 2.18 15.88 Summit Financial Group Inc. 25 3.95 N/A 2.22 11.54

Table 1 highlights Southside Bancshares Inc. and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Summit Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southside Bancshares Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Southside Bancshares Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Summit Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Southside Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.4% of Southside Bancshares Inc. shares and 33.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Southside Bancshares Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southside Bancshares Inc. -1.76% 1.82% 2.27% 4.9% 4.18% 9.2% Summit Financial Group Inc. -2.14% -2.59% 5.36% 23.3% 0.2% 32.37%

For the past year Southside Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Summit Financial Group Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.