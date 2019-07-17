Reviewing Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA)’s and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)’s results

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 3.78 N/A 1.29 11.34 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 27 2.78 N/A 2.28 12.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is presently more affordable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Competitively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 33.4%. About 3.2% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. -0.47% -2.65% -5.66% -5.05% -12.47% 10.97% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 2.38% 2.61% 3.47% 0.88% -9.97% 16.35%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. was less bullish than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. beats Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.