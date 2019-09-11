Reviewing Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA)’s and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)’s results

Since Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 3.90 N/A 1.29 12.30 LCNB Corp. 17 3.57 N/A 1.22 14.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and LCNB Corp. LCNB Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than LCNB Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 1.2% LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.8% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. LCNB Corp.’s 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.51 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.3% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.7% of LCNB Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% are Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of LCNB Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 1.92% 3.38% 6.7% 7.57% -8.08% 20.42% LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. was more bullish than LCNB Corp.

Summary

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.