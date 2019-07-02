Reviewing Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA)’s and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s results

This is a contrast between Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 15 3.92 N/A 1.29 11.34 Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.96 N/A 2.53 10.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Financial Institutions Inc. Financial Institutions Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Financial Institutions Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.76 beta means Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Financial Institutions Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.89 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. and Financial Institutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 70.7% respectively. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. -0.47% -2.65% -5.66% -5.05% -12.47% 10.97% Financial Institutions Inc. -4.29% -2.03% -5.08% -5.73% -12.55% 6.85%

For the past year Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. was more bullish than Financial Institutions Inc.

Summary

Financial Institutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc.