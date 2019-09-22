Reviewing Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC)’s and Its Peers results

As Savings & Loans company, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
49.1% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.51% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.50%
|1.30%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|33
|11.79
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.33
|1.00
|2.50
The rivals have a potential upside of -21.83%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.
|7.33%
|5.38%
|6.9%
|0.58%
|-12.37%
|2.8%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.66 shows that Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.
Dividends
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.
