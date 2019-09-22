Reviewing Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC)’s and Its Peers results

As Savings & Loans company, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.51% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.50% 1.30% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. N/A 33 11.79 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of -21.83%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 7.33% 5.38% 6.9% 0.58% -12.37% 2.8% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.66 shows that Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.