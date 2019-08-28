Reviewing Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC)’s and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s results

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 33 3.80 N/A 2.96 11.79 Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 4.84 N/A 2.05 13.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. Greene County Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 1.3% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.66 beta indicates that Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.38 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. shares and 4.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares. 18.51% are Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 7.33% 5.38% 6.9% 0.58% -12.37% 2.8% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83%

For the past year Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. has 2.8% stronger performance while Greene County Bancorp Inc. has -10.83% weaker performance.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.