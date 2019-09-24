Reviewing Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC)’s and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s results

Both Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 33 3.95 N/A 2.96 11.79 Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.31 N/A 1.07 13.85

Demonstrates Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Brookline Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 1.3% Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. and Brookline Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 79% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.51% of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. 7.33% 5.38% 6.9% 0.58% -12.37% 2.8% Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31%

For the past year Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Brookline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. beats Brookline Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.