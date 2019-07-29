Reviewing South State Corporation (SSB)’s and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)’s results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State Corporation 71 4.36 N/A 4.94 14.66 TowneBank 27 3.78 N/A 1.96 13.21

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for South State Corporation and TowneBank. TowneBank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than South State Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. South State Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has South State Corporation and TowneBank’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% TowneBank 0.00% 7.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

South State Corporation is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. From a competition point of view, TowneBank has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

South State Corporation and TowneBank Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score South State Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, TowneBank’s average target price is $27, while its potential downside is -4.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.2% of South State Corporation shares and 46.8% of TowneBank shares. Insiders owned 2% of South State Corporation shares. Comparatively, TowneBank has 6.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South State Corporation -2.76% 0.89% 8.06% 4.34% -17.49% 20.7% TowneBank -1.67% -2.08% -4.11% -7.5% -15.64% 8.14%

For the past year South State Corporation has stronger performance than TowneBank

Summary

South State Corporation beats TowneBank on 10 of the 10 factors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.