Reviewing South State Corporation (SSB)’s and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s results

Both South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State Corporation 72 3.99 N/A 4.94 16.22 Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.43 N/A 2.18 15.86

Table 1 demonstrates South State Corporation and Southside Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Southside Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than South State Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. South State Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2% Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that South State Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Southside Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of South State Corporation shares and 54.2% of Southside Bancshares Inc. shares. About 1.6% of South State Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56% Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04%

For the past year South State Corporation has stronger performance than Southside Bancshares Inc.

Summary

South State Corporation beats Southside Bancshares Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.