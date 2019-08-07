Reviewing South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s results

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights South Mountain Merger Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.