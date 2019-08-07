Reviewing South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)’s results

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights South Mountain Merger Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Summary
South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
