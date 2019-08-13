Reviewing South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s results

Since South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see South Mountain Merger Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us South Mountain Merger Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares and 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. has 1.4% stronger performance while Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance.

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV on 3 of the 3 factors.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.