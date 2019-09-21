Reviewing South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s results

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for South Mountain Merger Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us South Mountain Merger Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both South Mountain Merger Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.