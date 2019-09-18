Reviewing South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s results

Since South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
In table 1 we can see South Mountain Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
