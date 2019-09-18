Reviewing South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s results

Since South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

In table 1 we can see South Mountain Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year South Mountain Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.