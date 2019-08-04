Reviewing South Mountain Merger Corp. (SMMCU)’s and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s results

Both South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see South Mountain Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of South Mountain Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
