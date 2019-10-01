Reviewing Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO)’s and Its Rivals results

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
23.09% of Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|41,354,864.12%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|14.41%
|15.34%
|4.60%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|10.50M
|25
|0.00
|Industry Average
|139.46M
|967.65M
|20.22
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.15
The peers have a potential upside of 32.95%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0.24%
|0.6%
|1.25%
|9.1%
|-0.56%
|15.1%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.85%
|7.37%
|18.47%
|5.12%
|12.74%
For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. has stronger performance than Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s rivals.
Dividends
Sotherly Hotels Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s rivals beat Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.