Reviewing Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO)’s and Its Rivals results

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.09% of Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 41,354,864.12% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 10.50M 25 0.00 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.15

The peers have a potential upside of 32.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.24% 0.6% 1.25% 9.1% -0.56% 15.1% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. has stronger performance than Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s rivals beat Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.