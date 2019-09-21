Reviewing Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON)’s and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s results

Since Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) are part of the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 26 0.63 N/A -0.53 0.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 81 2.96 N/A 5.17 14.51

Table 1 highlights Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0.00% 65% 8.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $78 consensus target price and a -4.99% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares and 89.4% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.5% 1.92% 1.96% 0% 0% 3.59% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. -1.5% -6.32% -6.65% -5.93% -9.23% 12.46%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. was less bullish than Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. beats Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms. It also owns and operates the Inn hotel with approximately 303 rooms at Opryland. The companyÂ’s Opry and Attractions segment owns and operates Nashville-based tourist attractions, including the Grand Ole Opry, a live country music show; the Ryman Auditorium, a venue with approximately 2,300 seats for concerts and musical productions; the General Jackson Showboat, a 300-foot, four-deck paddle wheel showboat on the Cumberland river; the Gaylord Springs Golf Links, a clubhouse, which provides meeting space for approximately 500 guests; and the Wildhorse Saloon, a country music performance venue. This segment also operates WSM-AM, a radio broadcasting station. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.