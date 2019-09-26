Reviewing Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB)’s and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)’s results

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Hotel/Motel. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. 25 0.63 N/A -0.53 0.00 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 28 2.79 N/A 1.64 16.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Lodging Trust 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $31, with potential upside of 14.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.87% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotherly Hotels Inc. -1.75% -0.71% 1.04% 1.41% -0.79% 1.98% Chesapeake Lodging Trust -1.36% -2.31% -4.22% -2.38% -12.38% 12.81%

For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. has weaker performance than Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Summary

Chesapeake Lodging Trust beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.