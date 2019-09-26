Reviewing Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB)’s and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)’s results

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Hotel/Motel. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|25
|0.63
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Chesapeake Lodging Trust
|28
|2.79
|N/A
|1.64
|16.73
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chesapeake Lodging Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Chesapeake Lodging Trust
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $31, with potential upside of 14.10%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Sotherly Hotels Inc. and Chesapeake Lodging Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.87% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|-1.75%
|-0.71%
|1.04%
|1.41%
|-0.79%
|1.98%
|Chesapeake Lodging Trust
|-1.36%
|-2.31%
|-4.22%
|-2.38%
|-12.38%
|12.81%
For the past year Sotherly Hotels Inc. has weaker performance than Chesapeake Lodging Trust
Summary
Chesapeake Lodging Trust beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
