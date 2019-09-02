Reviewing Sotheby’s (BID)’s and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s results

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s 47 2.61 N/A 1.98 30.22 Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sotheby’s and Yunji Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0% Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sotheby’s are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Yunji Inc. has 1.3 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yunji Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sotheby’s.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sotheby’s and Yunji Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotheby’s 0 0 0 0.00 Yunji Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Yunji Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.4, with potential upside of 134.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sotheby’s and Yunji Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. About 0.7% of Sotheby’s’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25% Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24%

For the past year Sotheby’s has 50.25% stronger performance while Yunji Inc. has -24.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Sotheby’s beats on 5 of the 7 factors Yunji Inc.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.