Reviewing Sotheby’s (BID)’s and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s 46 2.66 N/A 1.98 30.22 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 16 0.38 N/A 1.97 6.98

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Sotheby’s. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sotheby’s has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sotheby’s and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.99 beta indicates that Sotheby’s is 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sotheby’s has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sotheby’s.

Analyst Ratings

Sotheby’s and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotheby’s 0 0 0 0.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 11.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 0.7% of Sotheby’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41%

For the past year Sotheby’s had bullish trend while Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Sotheby’s beats Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.