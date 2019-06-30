Reviewing Sotheby’s (BID)’s and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)’s results

Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotheby’s 41 2.67 N/A 1.98 18.93 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 16 0.02 N/A -2.47 0.00

Demonstrates Sotheby’s and Pier 1 Imports Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -111.9% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sotheby’s has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s beta is 4.1 which is 310.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sotheby’s is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Pier 1 Imports Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Pier 1 Imports Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sotheby’s.

Analyst Recommendations

Sotheby’s and Pier 1 Imports Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotheby’s 0 1 0 2.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Sotheby’s’s downside potential currently stands at -24.31% and an $44 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Pier 1 Imports Inc. is $0.5, which is potential -93.36% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sotheby’s is looking more favorable than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sotheby’s and Pier 1 Imports Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45% respectively. About 0.7% of Sotheby’s’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sotheby’s -5.2% -13.6% -7.08% -8.67% -33.78% -5.86% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -6.76% 31.82% -4.75% -47.72% -60.06% 182.08%

For the past year Sotheby’s had bearish trend while Pier 1 Imports Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sotheby’s beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pier 1 Imports Inc.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.