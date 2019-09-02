Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 11.92 N/A -2.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.33 beta means Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 133.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,132.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26. Competitively the consensus price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 34.30% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.