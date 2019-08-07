Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.03 N/A -2.43 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 1,060.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has -75.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.