Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.68 N/A -2.43 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.33 and it happens to be 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,132.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29.37%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.