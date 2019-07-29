Reviewing Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.47 N/A -1.93 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 163 91.99 N/A -9.74 0.00

Demonstrates Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.57 beta indicates that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.85 beta is the reason why it is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 877.44% at a $26 average price target. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $212.67, while its potential upside is 30.31%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Sage Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.